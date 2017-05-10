Gov. Eric Greitens on the conclusion of the 2017 Legislative session
"What's the grade that I'd give the legislature? Sometimes it looked like third grade," Greitens said. "Sometimes you had career politicians who instead of actually fighting for the people of Missouri and fighting for jobs, they were singing Kumbaya."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOMU-TV Columbia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 min
|NLDM
|21,025
|mike lampson
|6 hr
|Shanna
|7
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|11 hr
|Guyfromkc88
|52
|mario antoine
|20 hr
|ky man
|1
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|May 10
|Tqholmes
|9
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|May 8
|pussydestroyer6969
|149
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC