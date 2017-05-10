Former Sturgeon police chief attorney discusses appeal
Greg Halderman, the former police chief of Sturgeon, filed an appeal with the Missouri Supreme Court for wrongful termination. The city of Sturgeon removed Halderman from his position on March 27 with a 3-to-1 vote by the board of aldermen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOMU-TV Columbia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mike lampson
|4 hr
|Shanna
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Clearing Swamp
|21,024
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|9 hr
|Guyfromkc88
|52
|mario antoine
|18 hr
|ky man
|1
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|May 10
|Tqholmes
|9
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|May 8
|pussydestroyer6969
|149
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC