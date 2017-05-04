Family still seeking answers in boys'...

Family still seeking answers in boys' killings

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: NBC Action News

"They were innocent young, boys who were in the comfort of their own home," shouted Aishah Coppage from her megaphone Saturday afternoon. The Kansas City mother is still fighting for justice for her son and nephew roughly nine months after their murders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr FlyOnTheWall 21,004
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) 18 hr anonymous 148
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) Fri Anonymous snob 553
$40 reward for interesting, little known place ... May 1 Workingintown 1
Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15) Apr 30 Jessie 5
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Apr 30 justvisiting2017 50
News Rolling With Kansas City Evening Links Apr 27 Shirley 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,066 • Total comments across all topics: 280,844,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC