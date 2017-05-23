Examiner: Toni Anderson's death accid...

Examiner: Toni Anderson's death accidental, drugs involved

A medical examiner says the death of a Wichita woman who died when her car went into the Missouri River was accidental and involved drug intoxication. The Jackson County medical examiner's office ruled Tuesday that 20-year-old Toni Anderson's death was accidental.

