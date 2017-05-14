ESU set to host NCAA Central Regional
Kansas City, Mo. - Four MIAA baseball teams earned spots in the NCAA Division II Central Regional which will be hosted by top seed Em KANSAS CITY, Mo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|actorvet
|21,024
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|16 hr
|goodtoknow
|337
|mike lampson
|Sat
|Shanna
|7
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Sat
|Guyfromkc88
|52
|mario antoine
|Sat
|ky man
|1
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|May 10
|Tqholmes
|9
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|May 8
|pussydestroyer6969
|149
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC