Elliot Gould stars as Philip Marlowe in Robert Altman's "The Long Goodbye" (1973).
"The Long Goodbye": Philip Marlowe had been played by Humphrey Bogart, Dick Powell, Robert Montgomery and James Garner, but Elliott Gould broke the template with Robert Altman's freewheeling 1973 adaptation that is at once a parody of and sly homage to not just film noirs but old Hollywood in general as well as a more recent phenomenon, pop culture. Altman actually co-wrote a real film noir, 1948's "Bodyguard," which starred Lawrence Tierney.
