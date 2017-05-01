Curators stall in naming new residence hall after black journalist Lucile Bluford
Despite a request from the Residence Halls Association to name the newest residence hall after black journalist Lucile Bluford, the UM Board of Curators has not moved on the issue. Last year, RHA representatives voted on the name and sent their proposal to the board for consideration.
