Crash Reports

Joseph M. Huber, 48, of Holden was entering U.S. Highway 50 four-tenths of a mile west of mile 131 from a private driveway heading east when the vehicle he was driving was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Onuawuchi J. Oledibe, 23, of Kansas City according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Huber and Oledibe were both transported to Missouri Western Medical Center by Johnson County Ambulance.

