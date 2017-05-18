Crash Reports -

Crash Reports -

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Sedalia Democrat

Joseph M. Huber, 48, of Holden was entering U.S. Highway 50 four-tenths of a mile west of mile 131 from a private driveway heading east when the vehicle he was driving was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Onuawuchi J. Oledibe, 23, of Kansas City according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Huber and Oledibe were both transported to Missouri Western Medical Center by Johnson County Ambulance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Ebby Steppach 21,036
News Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10) May 19 Rachelruth 183
Singer Calf Company May 17 Val 1
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) May 14 goodtoknow 337
mike lampson May 13 Shanna 7
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) May 13 Guyfromkc88 52
mario antoine May 13 ky man 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Jackson County was issued at May 21 at 10:22PM CDT

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,963 • Total comments across all topics: 281,191,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC