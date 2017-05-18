Crash Reports -
Joseph M. Huber, 48, of Holden was entering U.S. Highway 50 four-tenths of a mile west of mile 131 from a private driveway heading east when the vehicle he was driving was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Onuawuchi J. Oledibe, 23, of Kansas City according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Huber and Oledibe were both transported to Missouri Western Medical Center by Johnson County Ambulance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Ebby Steppach
|21,036
|Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10)
|May 19
|Rachelruth
|183
|Singer Calf Company
|May 17
|Val
|1
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|May 14
|goodtoknow
|337
|mike lampson
|May 13
|Shanna
|7
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|May 13
|Guyfromkc88
|52
|mario antoine
|May 13
|ky man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC