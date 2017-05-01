Coolest cashier in America barely bli...

Coolest cashier in America barely blinked as 'amateur hour' robber pointed gun at his head

14 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Worker Tuker Murray, who rolled his eyes at the weapon just inches in front of him, has described the armed robber as 'not intimidating' The US sandwich store worker said he was able to meet the guman with a 'death stare' before calmly handing over the cash because the man seemed like a total rookie. Speaking to the BBC , Tuker Murray, who is the assistant general manager at a Jimmy John's takeaway in Kansas City, Missouri said that he never feared for his life as there was nothing intimidating about the robber.

Kansas City, MO

