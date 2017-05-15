CMU Board of Trustees members recognized

CMU Board of Trustees members recognized

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Fayette Advertiser

Six members of the Board of Trustees of Central Methodist University were honored by their colleagues Saturday, May 6, upon the completion of their terms in office. Joining President Roger Drake in thanking Dr. Jerry Priddy of Fayette, Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayette Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Tony Estrada 21,025
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) 20 hr goodtoknow 337
mike lampson Sat Shanna 7
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Sat Guyfromkc88 52
mario antoine May 13 ky man 1
pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14) May 10 Tqholmes 9
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) May 8 pussydestroyer6969 149
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,336 • Total comments across all topics: 281,038,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC