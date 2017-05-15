CMU Board of Trustees members recognized
Six members of the Board of Trustees of Central Methodist University were honored by their colleagues Saturday, May 6, upon the completion of their terms in office. Joining President Roger Drake in thanking Dr. Jerry Priddy of Fayette, Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayette Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Tony Estrada
|21,025
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|20 hr
|goodtoknow
|337
|mike lampson
|Sat
|Shanna
|7
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Sat
|Guyfromkc88
|52
|mario antoine
|May 13
|ky man
|1
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|May 10
|Tqholmes
|9
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|May 8
|pussydestroyer6969
|149
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC