Clay Chastain Ultimatum To KCMO Mayor Sly

Clay Chastain: KCMO has until tomorrow to undo corrupt transit petition ballot language and place original ballot language before Aug.voters. The City, led by Mayor Sly James, has until tomorrow to reverse its corrupt course concerning its corrupt attempt to corrupt the ballot language and thus corrupt, yet again, a transit-oriented petition election.

