Chris Cornell's final performance of Black Hole Sun before his death

Instagram user Megan Rebecca shared clips and images of Chris Cornell's final performance with Soundgarden at Detroit's Fox Theater on May 17. This clip shows his performance of the band's hit "Black Hole Sun." Star Wars fanatics gathered May 6, 2017 at Berkley Riverfront Park in Kansas City during an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for "Biggest Lightsaber Battle."

