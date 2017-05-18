Chelsea Manning shows look as woman after prison release
Pvt. Chelsea Manning, the transgender soldier who was convicted of leaking classified materials to WikiLeaks was released from prison after seven years on Wednesday. She quickly got on Twitter to post about her freedom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,031
|Singer Calf Company
|Wed
|Val
|1
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|May 14
|goodtoknow
|337
|mike lampson
|May 13
|Shanna
|7
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|May 13
|Guyfromkc88
|52
|mario antoine
|May 13
|ky man
|1
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|May 10
|Tqholmes
|9
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC