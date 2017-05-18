Chelsea Manning shows look as woman a...

Chelsea Manning shows look as woman after prison release

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Pvt. Chelsea Manning, the transgender soldier who was convicted of leaking classified materials to WikiLeaks was released from prison after seven years on Wednesday. She quickly got on Twitter to post about her freedom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr Toms river nj 21,031
Singer Calf Company Wed Val 1
News Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14) May 14 goodtoknow 337
mike lampson May 13 Shanna 7
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) May 13 Guyfromkc88 52
mario antoine May 13 ky man 1
pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14) May 10 Tqholmes 9
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Jackson County was issued at May 19 at 2:16AM CDT

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,588 • Total comments across all topics: 281,122,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC