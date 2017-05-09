Catalent Manufactures Lexicon's XERMELO Following Approval
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals' orphan drug, XERMELO, has been approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults inadequately controlled by SSA therapy. XERMELO 250 mg is a first-in-class orally administered therapy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contract Pharma Breaking News.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|54 min
|mexico
|21,015
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Mon
|pussydestroyer6969
|149
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|May 1
|Workingintown
|1
|Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15)
|Apr 30
|Jessie
|5
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 30
|justvisiting2017
|50
|Rolling With Kansas City Evening Links
|Apr 27
|Shirley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC