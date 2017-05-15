Birmingham Museum of Art announces new Curator of American art
The Birmingham Museum of Art announces Katelyn D. Crawford, Ph.D., as its new William Cary Hulsey Curator of American Art. Crawford currently serves as assistant curator of American art at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri and will join the BMA this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,028
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Sun
|goodtoknow
|337
|mike lampson
|Sat
|Shanna
|7
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Sat
|Guyfromkc88
|52
|mario antoine
|May 13
|ky man
|1
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|May 10
|Tqholmes
|9
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|May 8
|pussydestroyer6969
|149
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC