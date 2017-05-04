Big changes coming to shape the future of downtown Kansas City
The Sprint Center, Kauffman Center and streetcar are just a few of the changes the city has seen, but there's more to come. "We believe we are back in the game," said Sean O'Byrne, a member of the Downtown Council of Kansas City.
