Another Kansas City Woman Sentenced for Marriage Fraud
Kansas City, MO - infoZine - Traci R. Porter, 44, of Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner to two years in federal prison without parole. On Jan. 19, 2017, Porter pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to assist African nationals in circumventing immigration laws by arranging fraudulent marriages.
