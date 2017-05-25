An 'Edgy' Suggestion on Where to Watch the Total Solar Eclipse
On Aug. 21, many Americans won't even have to leave their homes to see one of the rarest, most beautiful and most exciting of nature's sky events: a total eclipse of the sun . For the first time since 1918, the dark shadow of the moon - the umbra - will sweep across the contiguous states from coast to coast .
