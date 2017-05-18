Airlines need to stop taking the p*** out of their passengers: DiManno
And now a Missouri woman forced to urinate at her seat during a flight from Houston to Kansas City? Flight crews scarcely see us as human anymore. We're freight, writes Rosie DiManno.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Adam
|21,032
|Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10)
|13 hr
|Rachelruth
|183
|Singer Calf Company
|May 17
|Val
|1
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|May 14
|goodtoknow
|337
|mike lampson
|May 13
|Shanna
|7
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|May 13
|Guyfromkc88
|52
|mario antoine
|May 13
|ky man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC