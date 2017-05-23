Ag Business Council Of KC To Hold "Bu...

Ag Business Council Of KC To Hold "Business Applications For Social Media" Seminar

AG BUSINESS COUNCIL OF KC TO HOLD "BUSINESS APPLICATIONS FOR SOCIAL MEDIA" SEMINAR May 24, 2017 Agricultural Business Council of Kansas City reports: Our panel of industry experts will share their insight on social media and its potential plus ideas for developing a strategy, understanding what works and what doesn't, and that nettlesome bottom line - how do you measure its ROI? This will be a casual round table discussion of benefit to a newcomer looking for basic information as well as a veteran looking for a few tips to up their game.

