AG BUSINESS COUNCIL OF KC ANNOUNCES AG INNOVATION FORUM May 8, 2017 Agricultural Business Council of Kansas City reports: We are very excited to announce that the Agricultural Business Council will be holding an "Ag Innovation Forum" on June 14 in the Chamber of Commerce Board Room at Union Station. We think we have assembled an outstanding program for you that will take an in-depth look at three key technology areas: gene editing, animal agriculture, and big data.

