Ag Business Council Of KC Announces Ag Innovation Forum
AG BUSINESS COUNCIL OF KC ANNOUNCES AG INNOVATION FORUM May 8, 2017 Agricultural Business Council of Kansas City reports: We are very excited to announce that the Agricultural Business Council will be holding an "Ag Innovation Forum" on June 14 in the Chamber of Commerce Board Room at Union Station. We think we have assembled an outstanding program for you that will take an in-depth look at three key technology areas: gene editing, animal agriculture, and big data.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 min
|Russia Luvs Yew
|21,007
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Sat
|anonymous
|148
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|May 1
|Workingintown
|1
|Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15)
|Apr 30
|Jessie
|5
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 30
|justvisiting2017
|50
|Rolling With Kansas City Evening Links
|Apr 27
|Shirley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC