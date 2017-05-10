a What next?a Research says people start asking themselves that at about age 50
Sandra Mellinger had spent a career focused on serving old people, particularly in health care. But she knew that comfortable aging deals with far more than physical health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Wed
|Tqholmes
|9
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|May 8
|pussydestroyer6969
|149
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|$40 reward for interesting, little known place ...
|May 1
|Workingintown
|1
|Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15)
|Apr 30
|Jessie
|5
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 30
|justvisiting2017
|50
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC