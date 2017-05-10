a What next?a Research says people st...

a What next?a Research says people start asking themselves that at about age 50

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Sandra Mellinger had spent a career focused on serving old people, particularly in health care. But she knew that comfortable aging deals with far more than physical health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,022
pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14) Wed Tqholmes 9
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) May 8 pussydestroyer6969 149
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May 5 Anonymous snob 553
$40 reward for interesting, little known place ... May 1 Workingintown 1
Eric Hosmer drugged and raped KC woman (Oct '15) Apr 30 Jessie 5
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Apr 30 justvisiting2017 50
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,205 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC