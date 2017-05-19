a I blew him awaya : Retiree charged in Amtrak shooting
A retired federal law enforcement officer from Wisconsin told investigators he shot and seriously injured an Amtrak train conductor because he wasn't allowed to de-board early at a suburban Chicago stop, prosecutors said Friday. Edward Klein, 79, of East Allis, Wisconsin, appeared in a DuPage County bond court hearing Friday on attempted murder and aggravated battery charges, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said in a statement.
