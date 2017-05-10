1 killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-70 near Blue Springs

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 at Missouri Highway 92. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 at Missouri Highway 92. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 at Missouri Highway 92. A picture of a deceased military veteran being displayed on a stretcher rather than a coffin at a funeral home in north Georgia is making the rounds on social media. A picture of a deceased military veteran being displayed on a stretcher rather than a coffin at a funeral home in north Georgia is making the rounds on social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.