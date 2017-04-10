Zero Suicide goes aggressively where ...

Zero Suicide goes aggressively where 'nothing has worked'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

Sixteen-year-old Levi Baehr , in dark despair, repeated the words he'd loaded into a suicide prevention app on his smartphone weeks before, ready at his fingertips, fearing moments like this would come. This was one of his survival plans in a growing national and Missouri crusade called Zero Suicide, The Kansas City Star reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,950
Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska 17 hr William Sollenberger 1
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Mon Jackieboi01 145
News Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16) Apr 8 kyman 2
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Apr 6 Guyfromkc88 46
pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14) Apr 5 JDM 8
Crystal Richardson Apr 4 You will never know 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,751 • Total comments across all topics: 280,265,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC