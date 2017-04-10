Zero Suicide goes aggressively where 'nothing has worked'
Sixteen-year-old Levi Baehr , in dark despair, repeated the words he'd loaded into a suicide prevention app on his smartphone weeks before, ready at his fingertips, fearing moments like this would come. This was one of his survival plans in a growing national and Missouri crusade called Zero Suicide, The Kansas City Star reports.
