XL Hybrids, Knapheide partner to install XLP Phev upfits

XL Hybrids announced that The Knapheide Manufacturing Company, a commercial vehicle equipment provider in North America, will become a ship-thru installer of XL Hybrids' XLP plug-in hybrid electric upfits on half-ton pickup trucks. Knapheide will begin XLP PHEV upfits on Ford F-150s in its Kansas City, MO, facility starting in fourth quarter 2017.

