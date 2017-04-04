X Announces More Summer Tour Dates

Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

X is ready to celebrate their 40 years together as a band with shows running all year long! The party launches on May 1st in Albuquerque, NM, with dates hitting Oklahoma, Missouri, Nashville, NC, Florida, Atlanta and New Orleans before the first leg wraps up with four Texas shows, ending on May 25th in Dallas, TX. The second leg starts on August 18th in Solana Beach and running through late September with many more dates will be announced, shortly.

