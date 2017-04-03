WWI centennial observance begins in Kansas City
By design, World War I never strays from Matt Naylor's thoughts: His grandfather's wartime shaving kit is on display in his office where he oversees a museum in Kansas City, Missouri, dedicated to all things involving "The Great War." "I have a familial relationship with World War I that's very direct," said Naylor, whose father, after serving with the British during World War II, moved to Australia, where Naylor was raised and acquired his lasting accent.
