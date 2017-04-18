West Platte High School football coach killed in 4-vehicle accident
A Kansas City area high school football coach has died after his vehicle was involved in an accident with a semi on Wednesday. The Missouri Highway Patrol says a semi crossed the median and hit three vehicles.
