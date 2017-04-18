Weigh in on Bike KC
"Just lines on a map" is one of the harsh critiques to the Kansas City plan to make the area more bike friendly. One of the steps is installing branded bike racks all over the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
