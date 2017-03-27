Watch: Radiohead performs 'The Tourist' live for first time in nearly a decade
Apparently, Radiohead's current U.S. tour has the band feeling a little bit nostalgic. As reported by Pitchfork , the band performed "The Tourist," a cut from their acclaimed 1997 album, OK Computer, during their March 30 performance at Miami's American Airlines Arena.
