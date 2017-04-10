USPS: KC ranks among top 'dog attack ...

USPS: KC ranks among top 'dog attack cities'

Kansas City is in the top 25 cities for dog attacks on postal workers, according to the U.S. Postal Service. Nationally, there were 6,755 dog attacks on postal workers in 2016, which is 200 more than in 2015.

