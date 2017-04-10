USPS: KC ranks among top 'dog attack cities'
Kansas City is in the top 25 cities for dog attacks on postal workers, according to the U.S. Postal Service. Nationally, there were 6,755 dog attacks on postal workers in 2016, which is 200 more than in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|41 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,950
|Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska
|11 hr
|William Sollenberger
|1
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Mon
|Jackieboi01
|145
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|kyman
|2
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 6
|Guyfromkc88
|46
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Apr 5
|JDM
|8
|Crystal Richardson
|Apr 4
|You will never know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC