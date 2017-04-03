US court ruling could bring more suits over Nazi-looted art
The heirs of several Nazi-era Jewish art dealers have spent nearly a decade trying to pe... . FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2014, file photo, the medieval Dome Reliquary of the Welfenschatz, is displayed at the Bode Museum in Berlin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|WPWW
|20,942
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|19 hr
|JDM
|8
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|20 hr
|Lol
|144
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|20 hr
|Godjgo
|45
|Crystal Richardson
|Tue
|You will never know
|1
|Looking for stuff
|Apr 3
|Anonymously137
|3
|Help me find stuff
|Apr 3
|Anonymously137
|19
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC