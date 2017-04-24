UMKC alumni see broader coverage in the future of health care
Four national health care leaders and University of Missouri-Kansas City alumni gathered on Thursday to talk about the future of health care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|16 hr
|Kebabs121
|48
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|North Kansas City School District WTF ?
|Apr 21
|TAAM
|1
|Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|freakanatcha
|20
|Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska
|Apr 15
|mister c
|2
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Johnmark
|146
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC