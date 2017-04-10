TKC Robbery Round-Up: Where's the Wor...

TKC Robbery Round-Up: Where's the Worst Walgreens in Kansas City?!?

TKC's vote for the worst drug store in all of Kansas City is the wasteland "Stay In School" diverse collection of bus stop hobos, angry worker bees and crackheads @ 39th and Broadway . . . But this embattled location is a close contender: KCTV5: Police investigate armed robbery at Walgreens in KCMO - The robbery happened about 8:39 a.m. at the Walgreens at 2501 E Linwood Boulevard.

