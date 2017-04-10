TKC Robbery Round-Up: Where's the Worst Walgreens in Kansas City?!?
TKC's vote for the worst drug store in all of Kansas City is the wasteland "Stay In School" diverse collection of bus stop hobos, angry worker bees and crackheads @ 39th and Broadway . . . But this embattled location is a close contender: KCTV5: Police investigate armed robbery at Walgreens in KCMO - The robbery happened about 8:39 a.m. at the Walgreens at 2501 E Linwood Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska
|7 hr
|William Sollenberger
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Haley
|20,949
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Mon
|Jackieboi01
|145
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|kyman
|2
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 6
|Guyfromkc88
|46
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Apr 5
|JDM
|8
|Crystal Richardson
|Apr 4
|You will never know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC