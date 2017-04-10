They had a typical first date: lunch ...

They had a typical first date: lunch and conversation a " and then she saved his life

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Sunherald.com

The first date was going well so the couple lingered and talked for about 45 minutes after their meal at The Cheesecake Factory in Kansas City, Missouri. Suddenly, the 50-something man coughed three times, stood up from the booth and fell face-first to the floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08) 6 hr freakanatcha 20
Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska 7 hr mister c 2
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Fri Johnmark 146
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Fri Kebabs121 47
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Leslie 20,956
News Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16) Apr 8 kyman 2
pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14) Apr 5 JDM 8
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,841 • Total comments across all topics: 280,328,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC