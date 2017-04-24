The Kansas City Thursday Night Link Look
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Monday signed legislation that could bring the ride-sharing company Lyft back to the Kansas City market. Passed with strong support from Missouri lawmakers, Gov. Greitens' signature sets forth regulations for ride-sharing companies such as Uber and Lyft, including licensing fees, background checks and inspections.
