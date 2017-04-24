The Kansas City Friday Clean-Up

A man was sentenced Friday in the 2015 death of a teenager at the Bay Water Park. The Jackson County prosecutor's office said a judge sentenced Issac M. Carter to a total of 10 years in prison.

