Strouse-DeMasters

Strouse-DeMasters

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Sedalia Democrat

Tom and Kay Strouse of Sedalia announce the engagement of their daughter Kelly Elyse Strouse, of Kansas City to David Paul DeMasters, of Kansas City. DeMasters is the son of Steve and Kathy DeMasters of Sedalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16) 6 hr kyman 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Ronwua13 20,944
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Apr 6 Guyfromkc88 46
pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14) Apr 5 JDM 8
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Apr 5 Lol 144
Crystal Richardson Apr 4 You will never know 1
Looking for stuff Apr 3 Anonymously137 3
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,747 • Total comments across all topics: 280,151,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC