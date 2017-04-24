Social activists prepare to examine race at White Privilege Conference
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: KANSAS CITY, Mo. - This is not going to feel good: The National White Privilege Conference is coming to Kansas City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scabies at jimmy johns
|11 hr
|Well
|1
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|17 hr
|pulte is a RICO
|3
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Sun
|Kebabs121
|48
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|North Kansas City School District WTF ?
|Apr 21
|TAAM
|1
|Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|freakanatcha
|20
|Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska
|Apr 15
|mister c
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC