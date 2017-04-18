Small Amounts of Lead Can Increase Bl...

Small Amounts of Lead Can Increase Blood Lead Level: Doc

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: NBC Los Angeles

Even small amounts of lead in water could raise the amounts of lead detected in a child's blood if the child is drinking large amounts of that lead-tainted water, according to a pediatrician and medical toxicologist at Children's Mercy in Kansas City Missouri. The schools are required by the state to fix water problems if they discover lead in water at levels greater than 15 parts per billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,969
News Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08) Apr 15 freakanatcha 20
Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska Apr 15 mister c 2
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Apr 14 Johnmark 146
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Apr 14 Kebabs121 47
News Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16) Apr 8 kyman 2
pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14) Apr 5 JDM 8
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,283 • Total comments across all topics: 280,407,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC