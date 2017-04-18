Small Amounts of Lead Can Increase Blood Lead Level: Doc
Even small amounts of lead in water could raise the amounts of lead detected in a child's blood if the child is drinking large amounts of that lead-tainted water, according to a pediatrician and medical toxicologist at Children's Mercy in Kansas City Missouri. The schools are required by the state to fix water problems if they discover lead in water at levels greater than 15 parts per billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Musical memories: Remembering KCs Cowtown Ballroom (Mar '08)
|Apr 15
|freakanatcha
|20
|Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska
|Apr 15
|mister c
|2
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Apr 14
|Johnmark
|146
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 14
|Kebabs121
|47
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|kyman
|2
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Apr 5
|JDM
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC