Shocking moment gunman shoots a cop in the FACE then flees during routine traffic stop - but the wounded officer still manages to call for back-up A gunman opened fire on a police officer during a routine highway traffic stop, shooting him in the face before speeding off again. Omar Maria, 33, who was later captured during a standoff with other officers, pulled his weapon on cop Jacob Baldwin in Kansas City, Missouri, in December 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.