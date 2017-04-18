Shocking moment gunman shoots a cop i...

Shocking moment gunman shoots a cop in the FACE

8 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Shocking moment gunman shoots a cop in the FACE then flees during routine traffic stop - but the wounded officer still manages to call for back-up A gunman opened fire on a police officer during a routine highway traffic stop, shooting him in the face before speeding off again. Omar Maria, 33, who was later captured during a standoff with other officers, pulled his weapon on cop Jacob Baldwin in Kansas City, Missouri, in December 2014.

