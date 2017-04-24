RideKC launches on-demand service in Kansas City
Ride-sharing services aren't new in Kansas City, but a new service by RideKC hopes to combine the convenience of ride-sharing with those who use public transportation. Officials with RideKC offered 41 Action News a look at the new service this week, which is already being used by some residents in the area but officially launches on May 1. Here's how it works: In two test areas of the city one in the northland and another south of the river riders can downtown the ATA's RideKC Freedom On-Demand app and request a pick-up, much like traditional ride-sharing services.
