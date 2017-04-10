Thor's Hammer: Harley-Davidson Street 750 flat tracker
The Harley faithful really got their knickers in a twist after the launch of the Street . Built for the US market in Kansas City, Missouri, it's pitched at the budget-conscious-and learner riders who would be crushed on their first attempt to U-turn a Road Glide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bike EXIF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|kyman
|2
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 6
|Guyfromkc88
|46
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Apr 5
|JDM
|8
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Apr 5
|Lol
|144
|Crystal Richardson
|Apr 4
|You will never know
|1
|Looking for stuff
|Apr 3
|Anonymously137
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC