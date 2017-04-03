Prez Trump Strikes Syria And Even Mor...

Prez Trump Strikes Syria And Even More Kansas City News Links Tonight

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Tony's Kansas City

President Trump said he ordered targeted air strikes against a Syrian airfield Thursday in retaliation for the regime's chemical weapons attack against civilians this week. "It is in the vital national security interest of the United states to prevent and deter the use of deadly chemical weapons," Trump said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) 23 hr Guyfromkc88 46
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Thu OneMore 20,943
pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14) Wed JDM 8
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Wed Lol 144
Crystal Richardson Tue You will never know 1
Looking for stuff Apr 3 Anonymously137 3
Help me find stuff Apr 3 Anonymously137 19
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Jackson County was issued at April 07 at 2:32PM CDT

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,528 • Total comments across all topics: 280,124,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC