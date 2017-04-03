Prez Trump Strikes Syria And Even More Kansas City News Links Tonight
President Trump said he ordered targeted air strikes against a Syrian airfield Thursday in retaliation for the regime's chemical weapons attack against civilians this week. "It is in the vital national security interest of the United states to prevent and deter the use of deadly chemical weapons," Trump said.
