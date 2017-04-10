Presentation raises awareness on sex trafficking
Grandparents that are part of the Northland Grandfamilies program were shocked when they heard about the increasing dangers of domestic minor sex trafficking. "I am shocked at this, and I can't even imagine anyone touching my grandchildren like this," Mary Netherton said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|57 min
|Leslie
|20,957
|Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska
|Wed
|William Sollenberger
|1
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Apr 10
|Jackieboi01
|145
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|kyman
|2
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 6
|Guyfromkc88
|46
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Apr 5
|JDM
|8
|Crystal Richardson
|Apr 4
|You will never know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC