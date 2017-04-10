Presentation raises awareness on sex ...

Presentation raises awareness on sex trafficking

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NBC Action News

Grandparents that are part of the Northland Grandfamilies program were shocked when they heard about the increasing dangers of domestic minor sex trafficking. "I am shocked at this, and I can't even imagine anyone touching my grandchildren like this," Mary Netherton said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 57 min Leslie 20,957
Anyone from SouthEast Nebraska Wed William Sollenberger 1
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Apr 10 Jackieboi01 145
News Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16) Apr 8 kyman 2
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Apr 6 Guyfromkc88 46
pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14) Apr 5 JDM 8
Crystal Richardson Apr 4 You will never know 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,729 • Total comments across all topics: 280,284,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC