Police searching for missing KC woman, daughter
Police say Myisha McFarland, 29, was last seen in south Kansas City with daughter, Cierra, 6. Police say they are concerned for both Myisha and Cierra's safety. They may be in a dark blue Mazda 6 with license plates "AK0G7N".
