Permanent farmers market location in the works downtown
The vision started when Ryan Freeman, who owns the Blattner building at 704 Madison St., decided to branch outside of typical business opportunities to use the building in a way that would help the community. "Knowing that healthy grocery options are limited in this area, what better use for this building - providing a market for the south side of town, " Freeman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|honest assessment
|20,982
|Rolling With Kansas City Evening Links
|Thu
|Shirley
|1
|Review: Kukc TV 48 Univision (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|zdenek
|2
|Scabies at jimmy johns
|Apr 25
|So What
|2
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 24
|pulte is a RICO
|3
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Apr 23
|Kebabs121
|48
|North Kansas City School District WTF ?
|Apr 21
|TAAM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC