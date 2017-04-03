Pence to make trip to Asia-Pacific amid Korean tensions
A federal appeals court has rejected Ohio's new three-drug lethal injection process as the state struggles to resume executions. A federal appeals court has rejected Ohio's new three-drug lethal injection process as the state struggles to resume executions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Thu
|Guyfromkc88
|46
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|OneMore
|20,943
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|Apr 5
|JDM
|8
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Apr 5
|Lol
|144
|Crystal Richardson
|Apr 4
|You will never know
|1
|Looking for stuff
|Apr 3
|Anonymously137
|3
|Help me find stuff
|Apr 3
|Anonymously137
|19
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC