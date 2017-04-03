Passing Along Kindness: Unity World Headquarters Donates Comic Books to Children's Mercy Hospital
Unity World Headquarters employees recently raised more than $1,200 to purchase brand-new comic books for children battling illnesses at Children's Mercy Hospital's main campus in downtown Kansas City, Mo. The effort was spearheaded by Communications Department employees David Penner, Michelle Trevino, and Kyle Stephan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lee's Summit Tribune.
